Natural Solutions to Our Crisis?

Subtitle: important science news from Russia and America

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Anastasia Makarieva, Louis Blumberg

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution (by)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: How plants create safe climates, if we let them. From St. Petersburg Russia, game-changing science by V.G. Gorshkov and our guest Anastasia Markarieva. Follow-up with Louis Blumberg of The Nature Conservancy on PNAS paper "Natural Climate Solutions".

Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 24:38 for stations who need to insert station ID or announcements.