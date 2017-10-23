|
|
| The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
| An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
|
|Interviews with:
- James Haugland - Epic Wipes
- Duke Eatmon, author, "Chuck D Presents This Day in Rap And Hip-Hop History"
- Gary Catona - The Voice Builder
|
|
|00:57:30
|English
|2017-10-23
|
| Montreal, Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:57:30
|128Kbps mp3
(40MB) Stereo
|2
|