#503 -- Naomi Klein: Capitalism vs the Climate, Part 1 (R)

Summary: Klein discusses the ideas of her book, This Changes Everything. She argues that any real solution to the climate crisis will have to overturn four aggravating factors: privatization, deregulation, "austerity," and "free-trade" deals.



These pillars of neoliberal economics well deserve overturning on their own (lack of) merits. Because of the climate crisis, transforming the global economy for the better now seems very possible.



An interesting and upbeat talk with many good specific examples.



