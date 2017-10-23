Summary: In this month’s Taxcast we look at the booming business of passports and residency for sale, and why it should worry us all. Also:



even the IMF now advocates wealth taxes to combat inequality, yet governments around the world – most recently President Macron of France – are going in the opposite direction despite all the evidence that it’s a bad idea

we discuss how Russia and the US are now world leaders in inequality

and good news – the European Commission has ordered Luxembourg to claim back $293 million in taxes from Amazon in another ruling on illegal state aid.



This Taxcast is dedicated to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s best-known investigative journalist who was murdered by a car bomb, a cowardly attack on all those who refuse to accept the corruption and state capture of our institutions and democracies by dirty money and financial secrecy.