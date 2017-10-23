No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
In this month’s Taxcast we look at the booming business of passports and residency for sale, and why it should worry us all. Also:
even the IMF now advocates wealth taxes to combat inequality, yet governments around the world – most recently President Macron of France – are going in the opposite direction despite all the evidence that it’s a bad idea
we discuss how Russia and the US are now world leaders in inequality
and good news – the European Commission has ordered Luxembourg to claim back $293 million in taxes from Amazon in another ruling on illegal state aid.
This Taxcast is dedicated to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s best-known investigative journalist who was murdered by a car bomb, a cowardly attack on all those who refuse to accept the corruption and state capture of our institutions and democracies by dirty money and financial secrecy.
Produced and presented by Naomi Fowler for the Tax Justice Network.