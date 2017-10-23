Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Taxcast 
 Tax Justice Network's monthly podcast
 Regular Show
 Journalist and author Oliver Bullough, senior policy advisor at Oxfam Novib Francis Weyzig and John Christensen of the Tax Justice Network.
 Tax Justice Network  
 Attribution No Derivatives (by-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
In this month’s Taxcast we look at the booming business of passports and residency for sale, and why it should worry us all. Also:

even the IMF now advocates wealth taxes to combat inequality, yet governments around the world – most recently President Macron of France – are going in the opposite direction despite all the evidence that it’s a bad idea
we discuss how Russia and the US are now world leaders in inequality
and good news – the European Commission has ordered Luxembourg to claim back $293 million in taxes from Amazon in another ruling on illegal state aid.

This Taxcast is dedicated to the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s best-known investigative journalist who was murdered by a car bomb, a cowardly attack on all those who refuse to accept the corruption and state capture of our institutions and democracies by dirty money and financial secrecy.
Produced and presented by Naomi Fowler for the Tax Justice Network.

 The Taxcast: October 2017 Download Program Podcast
Tax Justice Network monthly podcast
00:31:20 English 2017-10-23
 London, UK
  View Script
    
taxcast  00:31:20  128Kbps mp3
() Mono		 12 Download File...
   