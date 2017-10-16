Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Phil laments the corporate media making things worse and paving the way for neo-colonialism in Myanmar.

It has been known for some time that the Muslim population in Rakhine is in need of constructive solutions, but our government and media have pulled up tropes about 'ethnic cleansing' in benighted Myanmar. Based on the ramblings of a Jordanian prince, no less.

Nevertheless, the Toronto Star and the New York Times [one and the same outfit, in effect] managed to miss the co-ordinated Saudi-backed militant campaign when they implored Myanmar to follow the rules.
