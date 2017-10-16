Summary: Phil laments the corporate media making things worse and paving the way for neo-colonialism in Myanmar.



It has been known for some time that the Muslim population in Rakhine is in need of constructive solutions, but our government and media have pulled up tropes about 'ethnic cleansing' in benighted Myanmar. Based on the ramblings of a Jordanian prince, no less.



Nevertheless, the Toronto Star and the New York Times [one and the same outfit, in effect] managed to miss the co-ordinated Saudi-backed militant campaign when they implored Myanmar to follow the rules.