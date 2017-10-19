Credits: Hosted by Tom Tenney



PLAYLIST:



Tanika Charles "Soul Run"

Stevie Wonder "My Love Is With You"

Too Many Zooz "The Block (feat. Beats Antique)"

Golden Dawn Arkestra "dimensions"

The Specials "Ghost Town (Re-Recorded)"

Digital Underground "The Return of the Crazy One"

Sarah Webster Fabio "Jujus / Alchemy of the Blues"

Roy Nathanson "Sadegur Khossidi"

The Bongolian "Londinium Calling"

Bette Smith "Do your Thing"

The Clash "Silicone On Sapphire"

Stanton Moore "Here Come the Girls (feat. Cyril Neville & Trombone Shorty)"

Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band "Bacao Suave"

Monophonics "bang bang"

Ohnomoon "I only have eyes for you"

Italian Secret Service "Smell Like Ten Spirit"

Gary Clark Jr. & Junkie XL "Come Together"

Tullycraft "They're Not Trying On the Dance Floor"

Jonwayne "Green Light (feat. Anderson Paak)"

The Bees "Got to Let Go"

The Mighty Mocambos "B-Boy Suite in B-Flat Minor"

Ikebe Shakedown "Last stand"

Karl Hector & The Malcouns "Karadeniz"

Oh No "heavy"

The Comet Is Coming "Journey Through the Asteroid Belt"

Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens "It's a Cold, Cold World"