Program Information
 Fourth World Radyo 
 
 Regular Show
 LA-based Activist Nolan Hack (@NolanHack)
 Aboriginal Press News Service Public Radio (APNSPR)  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa) 
 Warning: Program may contain strong or potentially offensive language, including possible FCC violations.
For your listening pleasure, we present another raw, unscripted and
uncensored spoken word dispatch from @TheAngryindian speaking on the
psycho-social damage silently incurred by conscious folk of African
descent in the United States of White America under the indubitably
pro-racialist Donald Trump administration and a bevy of other
nefarious subjects that weigh negatively upon Black and Brown life in
North America and abroad.

EXTRAS: TheAngryindian recently spoke with Los
Angeles, USA-based Afro-American street activist Nolan Hack about his
efforts to protest the historically revisionist stage-play: ‘Thomas
and Sally’ written by Afro-American playwright Thomas Bradshaw
and produced by the Marin Theatre Company (San Francisco, CA); a rare
recording of the African Revolutionary classic: ‘White Man’s
Heaven is a Black Man’s Hell’ (NOI) and a presentation of
socially-conscious PSA’s fill out our independent IRB programme.
Forward us your suggestions as to how Aboriginal & African communities can effectively, non-violently and intelligently respond to our respective issues. Your suggestions and audio responses might be mentioned/played on future dispatches.
eMail + [4thworldradio@gmx.pt]
SKYPE + [ID: aboriginalnewsgroup]
SIP + [sip:redaktoro@sip.antisip.com]
XMPP + [RadioAboriginal@jabberix.com]
Hangouts + [ID: aboriginalnewsgroup]
APNSPR + [https://feeds.feedburner.com/aboriginalpressradio]

Be sure to catch 4WR on:
4th World Radyo / Main Site [aboriginalradio.wordpress.com]
Radio Free Kansas [blogtalkradio.com/fightincockflyer]
Head On Radio Network [headonradionetwork.com]
05:59:58 English
 
