Summary: For your listening pleasure, we present another raw, unscripted and

uncensored spoken word dispatch from @TheAngryindian speaking on the

psycho-social damage silently incurred by conscious folk of African

descent in the United States of White America under the indubitably

pro-racialist Donald Trump administration and a bevy of other

nefarious subjects that weigh negatively upon Black and Brown life in

North America and abroad.



EXTRAS: TheAngryindian recently spoke with Los

Angeles, USA-based Afro-American street activist Nolan Hack about his

efforts to protest the historically revisionist stage-play: ‘Thomas

and Sally’ written by Afro-American playwright Thomas Bradshaw

and produced by the Marin Theatre Company (San Francisco, CA); a rare

recording of the African Revolutionary classic: ‘White Man’s

Heaven is a Black Man’s Hell’ (NOI) and a presentation of

socially-conscious PSA’s fill out our independent IRB programme.