No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Activists rally for final "Yes" votes in the Oz marriage plebiscite; Australia’s homophobic past plays into the plebiscite present; a trans teen takes on Trump’s military ban; Central Asia’s anti-queer purge spreads to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Paraguay adopt "no promo homo" restrictions, Morocco’s Human rights head slams LGBT "scum", a North Carolina settlement may clear the state’s trans "bathroom" clog, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon.
"NewsWrap" reporters: Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondents: Max and Nicia from "Outcasting", produced by Marc Sophos; Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Carly Simon; Chumbawamba; R.E.M.
==> Please post this and/or otherwise spread the word at your station:
If someone at your station has produced or will be producing a news, interview or feature story which may be of interest to the LGBTQ community, please let us know! We're a woefully underfunded nonprofit and can only reimburse minor expenses, but we do offer a considerably larger number of ears for locally produced material (TWO airs on 200+ stations around the world). Please email Coordinating Producer Greg Gordon at TWOradio@aol.com. Thanks!