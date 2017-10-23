Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 10-23-17
 Sarah Hanson-Young; Tiernan Brady; Cat Rose; Shirleene Robinson.
Activists rally for final "Yes" votes in the Oz marriage plebiscite; Australia’s homophobic past plays into the plebiscite present; a trans teen takes on Trump’s military ban; Central Asia’s anti-queer purge spreads to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Paraguay adopt "no promo homo" restrictions, Morocco’s Human rights head slams LGBT "scum", a North Carolina settlement may clear the state’s trans "bathroom" clog, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon.
"NewsWrap" reporters: Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondents: Max and Nicia from "Outcasting", produced by Marc Sophos; Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Carly Simon; Chumbawamba; R.E.M.
