Notes: Hey Listeners,



It’s the Fund Drive and Rob Williams is back on the show. He’s got a new CD that drops this week – An Hour Before Daylight – and we’re gonna hear some tracks from his new record and hopefully some other favorites as well.



Keep it tuned here – and please go online during the show and make a generous donation!



The Haberdasher



P.S. Thanks again to Tin Can Fish Band for playing last week and kicking off the live music programming for the Fall Fund Drive.



Tom Waits Martha Closing Time 1973 Asylum

Album

Rob Williams Tired and Poor Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams The Old North State Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Don't Want to Love You Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Icarus Dreamt Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Butte, MT 1885 Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Norfolk Southern Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Home Is Where You Hang Your Heart Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Blue Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Only Heaven Knows Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Rob Williams Footprints Live on the MIGFS Show - WRIR

Lucinda Williams Get Right with God Essence 2001

Josh Ritter You've Got the Moon Golden Age of Radio (Deluxe Edition) 2001

The Silos Let's Take Some Drugs and Drive Around The Silos (Long Green Boa)

Shovels & Rope St. Anne's Parade Little Seeds 2016 New West Records

Americana

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit If We Were Vampires The Nashville Sound 2017 Southeastern Records

Album Rock

Walter Hyatt Ashes of Love Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records

Uncle Walt's Band Don't You Know, Can't You See? An American In Texas REvisited

Lyle Lovett Teach Me About Love Step Inside This House Curb Records

Rock

Champ Hood Gold Watch and Chain Threadgill's Supper Session Second Helpings New West Records

Rhett Miller My Valentine The Believer 2006 Wrasse

Rock

Margo Price Cocaine Cowboys All American Made Third Man Records

Emily Barker sunrise Sweet Kind of Blue 2017 Everyone Sang

Album AAA

Shelby Lynne Where I'm from I Am Shelby Lynne (Bonus Track Version) Rounder Records

