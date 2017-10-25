Notes: This program is about some of the consequences of that small pocket size electronic device which, as of January, 2017, 95% of adult Americans own and carry. (www.pewinternet.org/fact-sheet/mobile) This device is commonly called a cell phone.



In May, 2017, estimates indicate the average American over age 18 spends 2 hours, 51 minutes on their cell phone every day. (https://hackernoon.com/how-much-time-do-people-spend-on-their-mobile-phones-in-2017-e5f90a0b10a6).



Dr. Dan Gottlieb, our guest on this edition of Radio Curious, is a clinical psychologist, author and the host of Voices in the Family (https://whyy.org/programs/voices-in-the-family/) aired regularly on WHYY in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He provides clinical therapy to people who suffer from feelings of worry, nervousness, or unease, typically about an imminent event or something with an uncertain outcome. This condition is commonly known as anxiety and appears to be an unanticipated consequence of cell phone usage.



I met with Dr. Dan, as he is often called, in the studios of WHYY in Philadelphia on October 16, 2017. We began our conversation when I asked him about the consequences of current cell phone usage especially by young people.





The books Dr. Dan Gottlieb recommends are: “The Black Widow,” by Daniel Silva, and “What Happened,” by Hillary Rodham Clinton.



Radio Curious is a half-hour, weekly, long-form interview program, now in its 27th year. We interview people on a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Our website is www.radiocurious.org. If your station airs Radio Curious please let us know curious@radiocurious.org, we will add you to our list of syndicate stations. We also welcome questions, feedback and program ideas. Radio Curious 280 N. Oak St. Ukiah, Ca 95482. (707) 462-6541.