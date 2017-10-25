Summary: I begin by pointing out again that the US war on Iraq has led to a greater catastrophe for the peoples of the Middle East and North and Sub Saharan Africa; that with the overthrow of Khadafy in Libya, it has not only produced the colossal refugee disaster that has been impacting Europe but has been the catalyst for the rise of neo-Nazi parties in Europe and Germany and Austria, in particular.



I then examine the controversy over the death of four US soldiers in Niger in terms of the expansion of the US Empire in Africa with the Africa Command during the Obama presidency and its current presence in 53 African countries. I note that the US air force is building its biggest troop constructed air base in Agadez, Niger (the name was mysteriously clipped from the recording) which is the starting point for refugees from Sub Saharan Africa.



I go from there from Trump’s efforts to sabotage the nuclear accord with Iran and Congress’s own plans to implement new sanctions over its missile program and follow with Rex Tillerson in Saudi Arabia, warning European countries about doing business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and telling “foreign soldiers” in Iraq, meaning Iranians, to go home since the fight with ISIS has been won. Foreign soldiers apparently do not include Americans.



I finish with a report from Dickinson, Texas, where a new state law requiring Texans doing business with the state to swear they will not boycott or support a boycott against Israel, to get funds to rebuild their homes that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

