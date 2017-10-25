Summary: Suzy Hansen, an American journalist who has lived and worked in Turkey for the past decade has written one of the most refreshingly honest and important books I have read: “Notes on a Foreign Country: An American Abroad in a Post-American World,” which, among other things is an indictment of the current and past generations of the American public, particularly the white American public, for their indifference to the often monstrous crimes their government has committed against other peoples around the world of which they have been the beneficiaries while never questioning America’s “goodness.”



Channeling James Baldwin who, more than a half century ago, found Turkey more accepting of a black, gay man than New York or Paris, Hansen, an experienced reporter, chose the country as place of residence after winning a scholarship and then has her eyes opened to the impact that the US has had on Turkey and other countries she has covered, such as Greece, growing ever more cognizant of “our country’s terrible innocence about our own deeds.”



This is what I hope will be the first of several interviews with Hansen. Check it out.

