Credits: We're joined by Portuguese activist Enrique Anton-Rivero who lives in Bath and has been following the refusal of Rajoy, Madrid, the PP and King Felipe to accept Catalonia's secession referendum. He talks about Spain's fascist past and when talking about heads of state Tony Gosling brings up the British 'Order Of The Garter' which consists of 26 people surrounding the monarchy and the heirs to the throne. We also hear music from the Spanish resistance, Canciones libertarias: 'A Las Barricadas' from the 1930s and 'Viva la FAI y viva la CNT' from the 1960s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_v8bs7zhSE&list=PLooE2CXB-IR_CZNMs4Nlh9jkOMN1afIkd

https://www.liberationnews.org/spanish-governments-crackdown-on-catalan-referendum-socialism-self-determination-and-class-unity/



We hear the second half of last week's interview with Bath Against The Cuts and Bath Trades Council activist John Bampfylde. He explains the headline-grabbing tactics of the Bath Against The Cuts group which he chairs and talks about some of his personal hopes for social justice in Bath and the rest of the UK.

https://bathagainstcuts.wordpress.com

