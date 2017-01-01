Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
We're joined by Portuguese activist Enrique Anton-Rivero who lives in Bath and has been following the refusal of Rajoy, Madrid, the PP and King Felipe to accept Catalonia's secession referendum. He talks about Spain's fascist past and when talking about heads of state Tony Gosling brings up the British 'Order Of The Garter' which consists of 26 people surrounding the monarchy and the heirs to the throne. We also hear music from the Spanish resistance, Canciones libertarias: 'A Las Barricadas' from the 1930s and 'Viva la FAI y viva la CNT' from the 1960s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_v8bs7zhSE&list=PLooE2CXB-IR_CZNMs4Nlh9jkOMN1afIkd
https://www.liberationnews.org/spanish-governments-crackdown-on-catalan-referendum-socialism-self-determination-and-class-unity/

We hear the second half of last week's interview with Bath Against The Cuts and Bath Trades Council activist John Bampfylde. He explains the headline-grabbing tactics of the Bath Against The Cuts group which he chairs and talks about some of his personal hopes for social justice in Bath and the rest of the UK.
https://bathagainstcuts.wordpress.com

