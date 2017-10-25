Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 This week is about the deaths of Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, and Sgt. La David Johnson.
An original radio theatre show each week, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.
Songs included this week are from the U.S. Coast Guard Band ("Taps"), Peter Serafinowicz ("Sassy Trump Why I Haven't Called Dead Soldiers Families"), Husker Du ("It's Not Funny Anymore"), Matthew Shipp and William Parker ("Johnny Comes Marching Home"), and Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"). Clips and excerpts from Donald Drumpf, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Lawrence O'Donnell, Matt Lauer, Frederica Wilson, Trevor Noah, Alisyn Camerota, John Kelly, Myeshia Johnson, Steve Schmidt, Seth Meyers, Sheila and Calvin Murphy, Dan Lamothe, Charlie Rose, Gayle King, Khizr Khan, Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern, John McCain, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, George W. Bush, Jeff Flake, and Robert Corker.
