No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. Hey welcome to episode 59, I’m your host Scott Clark. This time our eclectic, headphone friendly music mix is on the jazz side. Chunky bass lines, infectious beats, and tasty grooves… that will transform you into a jazz junky if you’re not careful… Our mix covers over 40 years. Listen for tunes from Doctor Rockit, Bob James, Active Ingredient, Henry Mancini and more. Plus listen for excerpts from an extremely rare interview John Coltrane gave to Frank Kofsky in 1966. The Trane shares his thoughts on how music can create initial patterns that contribute to new thought … how it can be a force for good … and how he always lived to be a force for good. Cool stuff from a musical legend. Intelligent, eclectic music … from the jazz side… this time on the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Miles
Artist: Barry Adamson
LP: Oedipus Schmoedipus
Yr: 1996
Song 2: Cafe Del Flore
Artist: Doctor Rockit
LP: Cafe Del Flore
Yr: 2000
Song 3: Green Water
Artist: Jack Dieval & Le Paris Jazz Quartet
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: One Mint Julep
Artist: Bob James
LP: Three
Yr: 1976
Song 5: Foto Viva
Artist: Mo Horizons
LP: Eighteenth Street Lounge
Yr: 1999
Song 6: Syeeda's Song Flute (Alternate Take)
Artist: John Coltrane
LP: Giant Steps
Yr: 1960
Song 7: Brand New Past
Artist: Active Ingredient
LP: Be Smart Don't Think
Yr: 2003
Song 8: Fallout!
Artist: Henry Mancini
LP: The Music of Peter Gunn
Yr: 1959
Song 9: Don't Explain
Artist: Anthea
LP:
Yr:
Song 10: Ode To The Big Sea
Artist: The Cinematic Orchestra
LP: Motion
Yr: 1999
Song 11: Pursuit
Artist: Lenny White
LP: The Adventures Of Astral Pirates
Yr: 1978
PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU ARE PLAYING THE SONIC CAFÉ ON YOUR STATION, WE’D LOVE TO ASSIST IN PROMOTION.
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)
Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)
Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.