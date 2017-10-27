No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This week’s archive radio show starts right off by suggesting that everyone can all just go F%@# themselves!
Then — as if that weren’t bad enough — we next indecently expose ourselves to your children!
Then, it is time to become ‘enlightened’ with the fourth edition of our popular feature, The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt!
Next, in a rare opportunity to pass on some good news, we report on the fact that this time Mr. Peabody’s coal train — rather than hauling Paradise away — is instead about to itself get hauled away due to bankruptcy!
Then — for the feature piece this week — we reveal that Israel has become the world’s leading exporter of methods for oppressing civilian populations!
Business is booming!
Explosive thunderstorms this week! Time to don some heavy weather gear…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/
—
Segments:
Station ID
00:00-00:27
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13
Go F%@# Yourself (Originally Aired 4-15-16)
Music: Devotchka
02:13-04:27