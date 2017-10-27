Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
This week’s archive radio show starts right off by suggesting that everyone can all just go F%@# themselves!

Then — as if that weren’t bad enough — we next indecently expose ourselves to your children!

Then, it is time to become ‘enlightened’ with the fourth edition of our popular feature, The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt!

Next, in a rare opportunity to pass on some good news, we report on the fact that this time Mr. Peabody’s coal train — rather than hauling Paradise away — is instead about to itself get hauled away due to bankruptcy!

Then — for the feature piece this week — we reveal that Israel has become the world’s leading exporter of methods for oppressing civilian populations!

Business is booming!

Explosive thunderstorms this week! Time to don some heavy weather gear…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. There is also a written version of The Thunderbolt at http://dana98501.wordpress.com/

Segments:

Station ID
00:00-00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:26-02:13

Go F%@# Yourself (Originally Aired 4-15-16)
Music: Devotchka
02:13-04:27

Indecent Exposure (Originally Aired 5-20-16)
Music: RJD2 — Magnetik — Jeff Beck
04:26-13:01

Wisdom of the Thunderbolt #4 (Originally Aired 4-15-16)
Music: Frank Morgan, Judy Garland, Ray Bolger & Jack Haley
13:01-14:24

Mr. Peabody’s Coal Train (Originally Aired 5-6-16)
Music: John Prine
14:24-17:55

Laboratory of Oppression (Originally Aired 5-20-16)
Music: Pink Floyd — The System — Dieter Zimmermann — Music Ant (2X) — Kali Mutsa — Mike Oldfield (2X)
17:55-46:52

———————————————————

Olympia Version:

Olympia Action Alert
Music: Mannheim Steamroller — LBE Fanfare Trumpeters
46:51-53:04

Disclaimer, Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
53:00-55:25

End Music: On the Run
by Yello
55:25 1:00:00
———————————————————

Seattle Version:

Music Intro
46:52-47:10

Megatron
by Psycho Le Cemu
47:08-52:57

Work the Powers
by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
52:56-57:55

Credits, Disclaimer, & Promo
Music: Jethro Tull — Focus
57:52-1:00:00

