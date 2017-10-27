Summary: This week’s archive radio show starts right off by suggesting that everyone can all just go F%@# themselves!



Then — as if that weren’t bad enough — we next indecently expose ourselves to your children!



Then, it is time to become ‘enlightened’ with the fourth edition of our popular feature, The Wisdom of the Thunderbolt!



Next, in a rare opportunity to pass on some good news, we report on the fact that this time Mr. Peabody’s coal train — rather than hauling Paradise away — is instead about to itself get hauled away due to bankruptcy!



Then — for the feature piece this week — we reveal that Israel has become the world’s leading exporter of methods for oppressing civilian populations!



Business is booming!



Explosive thunderstorms this week! Time to don some heavy weather gear…

