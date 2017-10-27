Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

BELA FLECK & ABIGAIL WASHBURN - Come All You Coal Miners - Echo In The Valley - Rounder

(break)

RACHEL BAIMAN - Shame - Shame - Free Dirt

THE BAND - When I Paint My Masterpiece - Cahoots - Capitol

THE STRAY BIRDS - Black Hills - Best Medicine - Yep Roc

THE HONEY DEWDROPS - Same Old - Tangled Country - Randm

BOW THAYER - Windshield Crack - Maintenance For Mood Swings - Crooked Root

HOPE DUNBAR - Charlottetown - Three Black Crows - Self

(break)

>>>>> BILL SCORZARI LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<


BILL SCORZARI - A Brand New Deal - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - For When I Didn't See - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - Shelter From The Wind - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - Riptide - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - Holy Man - Live in studio

(break)

BILL SCORZARI - It's Time - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - More Of Your Love - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - A Dream Of You - Live in studio

BILL SCORZARI - Hound Dog Diggin' - Live in studio


<<<<< >>>>>

JONAH TOLCHIN - Beauty In The Ugliest Of Days - Thousand Mile Night - Yep Roc

JIM PAGE - Collateral Damage - A Hand Full Of Songs - Whid-Isle

RICHARD SHINDELL - Deportee (Plane Wreck At Los Gatos) - South Of Delia - Self

MARGO PRICE - Loner (edit) - All American Made - Third Man

JOHN PRINE - Yes I Guess They Ought To Name A Drink After You - The John Prine Anthology: Great Days - Rhino

(break)

ROB FLAX - Hit It Hard - Distractible Boy - Self

MANDOLIN ORANGE - Hard Travelin' - Blindfaller - Yep Roc

ZEPHANIAH OHORA WITH THE 18 WHEELERS - I Do Believe I've Had Enough - This Highway -

LORETTA LYNN - You Wanna Give Me A Lift - Honky Tonk Girl: The Loretta Lynn Collection - MCA

(break)

LANGHORNE SLIM - Private Property - Lost At Last, Vol. 1 - Dualtone

MICHAEL GUTIERREZ-MAY - Neponset River Murder Ballad - Firely In A Jar Of Emotion - Self

BROWN BIRD - Chairkickers - Salt For Salt - Supply & Demand

JIM BYRNES - Weak Brain, Narrow Mind - Long Hot Summer Nights - Black Hen

(break)

BILLY STRINGS - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Turmoil & Tinfoil - Apostal

DIERKS BENTLEY & THE TRAVELIN' MCCOURYS - From The Bottle To The Bottom - The Life & Songs Of Kris Kristofferson - Blackbird Production Partners

JERRY GARCIA & JOHN KAHN - Deep Elem Blues - Pure Jerry: Marin Veteran's Auditorium, San Rafael, CA, February 28, 1986 - Rhino

(break)

BEPPE GAMBETTA - Super Hit - Short Stories - Borealis

THE BERSTEIN BARD QUARTET - El Condor Pasa - Single - Self

JON STICKLEY TRIO - Birdland Breakdown - Maybe Believe - Self

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

