Version 1: 10232717 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 06:34:27 Language: English Date Recorded: 2017-10-27 Location Recorded: Taipei, Taiwan, ROC Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 10232717a 00:29:00 128Kbps mp3

(27MB) Mono 2 2 10232717b 00:53:53 128Kbps mp3

(50MB) Mono 2 3 Jazz For The Asking October 24 2017 00:58:00 128Kbps mp3

(54MB) Mono 1 4 Media Network Plus October 28 2017 00:29:00 128Kbps mp3

(27MB) Mono 1 5 Nash Holos October 27 2017 00:53:53 128Kbps mp3

(50MB) Mono 1 6 Switzerland In Sound October 26 2017 00:29:23 128Kbps mp3

(28MB) Mono 1 7 The Kelly Alexander Show October 25 2017 00:53:57 128Kbps mp3

(126MB) Mono 1 8 The Stuph File October 23 2017 00:57:53 128Kbps mp3

(40MB) Mono 1 9 Vintage Media Network October 27 2017 00:29:28 128Kbps mp3

(27MB) Mono 1