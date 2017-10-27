Credits: Second hour: Investigative reports: Kevin Cahill, author of 'Who Owns Britain', 'Who Owns The World', journalist, and analyst of PRISM – US CIA surveillance, joins the show to review the news. 100 years since the Balfour Declaration: problems Britain has created; why was deal signed?; Suez Canal being protected; Zionism. Cyber attack on NHS – blamed on N.Korea – anti-Russian news bias. PRISM – US mass surveillance system running also in UK – StuxNet virus on Iran nuclear plant, malware. Crimea was Russian. Ukraine coup backed by West. Kenya rerun of elections and violence. Break up the Google-Facebook-Amazon web monopoly. - laws to stop monopolies. Mainstream media has lost balanced reporting, advertisers affecting media. Congestion charge in London – old diesels must pay an extra £10 – regressive tax. Google searches affected by media bias. RT and Sputnik stopped from using Twitter to promote their channel. No evidence that Russia hacked US election – National Endowment for Democracy spends lots of money influencing elections. Criminally intercepted e-mails – Barack Obama didn't know what PRISM was doing was illegal. Class Action against Google – didn't work. Courts judged PRISM illegal – why haven't governments acted on this? Watching terrorist propaganda online to become a criminal offence, says Tory Home Secretary Amber Rudd. 'Crazy Killer' confession may end 30-year-old Belgian mystery – death bed confession on Brabant Massacre – Gladio films. Terrorist attacks in UK before elections – to influence?