 Belgium's Brabant killers worked for NATO from within local police, not for Moscow
Second hour: Investigative reports: Kevin Cahill, author of 'Who Owns Britain', 'Who Owns The World', journalist, and analyst of PRISM – US CIA surveillance, joins the show to review the news. 100 years since the Balfour Declaration: problems Britain has created;  why was deal signed?; Suez Canal being protected; Zionism.  Cyber attack on NHS – blamed on N.Korea – anti-Russian news bias.  PRISM – US mass surveillance system running also in UK – StuxNet virus on Iran nuclear plant, malware.  Crimea was Russian. Ukraine coup backed by West.  Kenya rerun of elections and violence.  Break up the Google-Facebook-Amazon web monopoly. - laws to stop monopolies.  Mainstream media has lost balanced reporting, advertisers affecting media.  Congestion charge in London – old diesels must pay an extra £10 – regressive tax. Google searches affected by media bias. RT and Sputnik stopped from using Twitter to promote their channel. No evidence that Russia hacked US election – National Endowment for Democracy spends lots of money influencing elections.  Criminally intercepted e-mails – Barack Obama didn't know what PRISM was doing was illegal.  Class Action against Google – didn't work.  Courts judged PRISM illegal – why haven't governments acted on this?  Watching terrorist propaganda online to become a criminal offence, says Tory Home Secretary Amber Rudd.  'Crazy Killer' confession may end 30-year-old Belgian mystery – death bed confession on Brabant Massacre – Gladio films.  Terrorist attacks in UK before elections – to influence?

