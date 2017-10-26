Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We'll get kooky and spooky with LaVern Baker and Count Yates, ride the Double Dutch Bus with Frankie Smith, and Splashdown with Breakwater.
UpFront Soul #2017.41 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
LaVern Baker / Bumble Bee / Bumble Bee /
King Curtis / In The Pocket / Instant Soul: The Legendary King Curtis / razor & tie
Count Yates / The Chimpanzee / The Chimpanzee / Penniman
Clea Bradford / My Love's A Monster / My Love's A Monster / Cadet
The Oceanliners / Funky Pants / Funky Pants / Blue Candle Records
Frankie Smith / Double Dutch Bus / Double Dutch Bus / Synergy Records
Brenda & the Tabulations / One Girl Too Late / Lost Soul /
Bernard Purdie / Fickle Finger of Fate / Soul Drums /
Leon Bridges / Smooth Sailin' / Coming Home / Columbia
Breakwater / Splashdown Time / Splashdown /
Reuben Wilson / Inner City Blues / Groove Merchant Super Funk Collection - Return of Jazz Funk /
Jackie Shane / Comin' Down / Any Other Way / Numero Group
Raphael Saddiq / Movin' Down the Line / Stone Rollin' /
Courtney Pine / Rivers of Blood / Black Notes From The Deep /
Charles Bradley / Hurricane (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone
Hour 2
Smokey Robinson & The Miracles / When the Words from You Heart Get Caught up in Your Throat [#] / Smokey Robinson & the Miracles 35th Anniversary Collection /
Maxine Brown / All In My Mind / Hits Anthology /
The Soul Stirrers / Listen to the Angels Sing / Sam Cooke's SAR Records Story /
Joe Tex / Charlie Brown Got Expelled / Come in This House. The 1955-1962 Recordings /
Lonnie Smith / Charlie Brown / Move Your Hand / Blue Note
Fantastic Johnny C / Some Kind of Wonderful / Some Kind of Wonderful / Phil LA of Soul
RAM / Love Is The Answer / Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 /
Orlando Julius / Esamei Sate / Super Afro Soul / Vampi Soul
Charles Bradley / Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band) / Victim Of Love / Daptone
Shirley Vaughn / Escape / The Lost Soul Sisters /
Geraldo Pino / On the Spot / Heavy Heavy Heavy / RetroAfric
Sierra Leone's Refugee All-Stars / I'm Not A Fool / Positive Revolution- The B-Sides /
Idris Muhammad / The Saddest Thing / Power of Soul / KUDO
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA