 Ken Nash and Mimi Rosenberg  
Trump Goes Ballistic: How the Mad Hatter Plays Chicken with Nuclear Warfare
featuring
Reiner Braun, is Co-President of the International Peace Bureau, and one of the main organizers of the world congress of the IPB for disarmament and for a climate of peace. Braun is a recognized leader of the German and European peace movements and against nuclear weapons, which he has been actively involved with since 1982. In 1983 he became Executive Director for Scientists for Peace and Sustainability in Germany and since 1991 he has also worked with the International Network of Engineers and Scientists for Global Responsibility.
and
Joseph Gerson, serves as the American Friends Service Committees disarmament coordinator, director of programs in New England, and as director of the Peace and Economic Security Program. He plays a leading role in building collaborations among U.S., Asian, and European peace and nuclear weapons abolition movements.

With Mad Hatter Trump at the helm, has the U.S. crossed the Rubicon signaling, indeed trumpeting his willingness to engage in nuclear war? With the threat by Trump to provoke nuclear war and a new nuclear arms race, and certainly as opposed to the countrys investing for human needs and the environment well speak with Reiner Braun, and Joseph Gerson, both of who play a leading role worldwide in building collaborations among U.S., Asian, and European peace and nuclear weapons abolition movements.
produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken Nash
please notify us if you plan to broadcast this program - knash@igc.org

00:26:11 English 2017-09-15
 nyc
