Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 The Secret Truth 
 
 Weekly Program
 
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution Share Alike (by-sa) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-Y1xMsoVMI
In George Butler's regular weekend chat with Bristol based investigative jourbalist Tony Gosling they discuss the elevation of China's president Xi to become the head of a new religion
And the important facts released in the JFK files not reported by the West's mainstream media as well as previous facts and confessions which point to LBJ, the CIA and FBI being behind hiring the Chicago mob to carry out the assassination.

  Download Program Podcast
00:44:00 English
 
  View Script
    
Tony Gosling, George Butler  00:44:00  128Kbps mp3
(8MB) Mono		 39 Download File...
   