Program Information
 Latin Waves  
 Remembering Rafe Mair, one of BC's most iconic voices, patriots
 Weekly Program
 Damien Gillis
 latinwaves@gmail.com  
​​​​​On Oct 9th British Columbia lost one of it's most iconic voices with the passing of Rafe Mair who was a Canadian lawyer, political commentator, radio personality and politician who for the last decade has been working closely with Damien Gillis on environmental issues with the Common sense Canadian.

Host Stuart Richardson speaks to Damien Gillis about Rafe's passion for life, his never quit attitude and some of Rafe's battles and inspirations. We also talk about the Kinder Morgan
proposed pipeline expansion, Site C Dam and fish farms.

Anyone is welcome to attend

RAFE MAIR'S MEMORIAL

Monday, October 30 at 11AM
Christ Church Cathedral
690 Burrard Street,
Vancouver, BC
Stuart and Sylvia Richardson,
Latin Waves Grassroots Media
www.latinwavesmedia.com

00:29:49 English 2017-10-28
 Vancouver Studios, latinwavesmedia.com
