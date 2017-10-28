Summary: ​​​​​On Oct 9th British Columbia lost one of it's most iconic voices with the passing of Rafe Mair who was a Canadian lawyer, political commentator, radio personality and politician who for the last decade has been working closely with Damien Gillis on environmental issues with the Common sense Canadian.



Host Stuart Richardson speaks to Damien Gillis about Rafe's passion for life, his never quit attitude and some of Rafe's battles and inspirations. We also talk about the Kinder Morgan

proposed pipeline expansion, Site C Dam and fish farms.



Anyone is welcome to attend



RAFE MAIR'S MEMORIAL



Monday, October 30 at 11AM

Christ Church Cathedral

690 Burrard Street,

Vancouver, BC