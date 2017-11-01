Expect a Rapid Sea Change Event

Subtitle: more shocking climate science about our world

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Pankaj Khanna, Richard Peltier, Cenk Uygur

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution (by)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Are you ready for rapid sea level rise? New science from Texas warns it can happen. We talk with lead author Pankaj Khanna. From Canada, a world expert on sea level rise and melting glaciers joins us: Dr. Richard Peltier. We wrap with a recording of Cenk Uygur of Young Turks, on "the big dark".

Credits: Khanna and Peltier interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



Cenk Uygur courtesy of the Young Turks, at tytnewwork.com



Music by Alex Smith

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:43 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



