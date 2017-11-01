Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Radio Ecoshock Show 
 more shocking climate science about our world
 Weekly Program
 Pankaj Khanna, Richard Peltier, Cenk Uygur
 Alex Smith  
 For non-profit use only.
 Attribution (by) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Are you ready for rapid sea level rise? New science from Texas warns it can happen. We talk with lead author Pankaj Khanna. From Canada, a world expert on sea level rise and melting glaciers joins us: Dr. Richard Peltier. We wrap with a recording of Cenk Uygur of Young Turks, on "the big dark".
Khanna and Peltier interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Cenk Uygur courtesy of the Young Turks, at tytnewwork.com

Music by Alex Smith
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:43 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

 Ecoshock 171101 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 English 2017-11-01
 Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
radioecoshockshow  01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 14 Download File...
 Ecoshock 171101 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower quality
01:00:00 English 2017-11-01
 Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
radioecoshockshowlofi  01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) Mono		 13 Download File...
 Ecoshock 171101 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 English 2017-11-01
 Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
ecoshock_affiliates  00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
   