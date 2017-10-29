Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Ambiance Congo 
 
 Music
 David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Congolese popular music.
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music

2)Ladins Montana & Maison Mere de Werrason
CELE LE SAOUDIENNE
from the FINI LA RECREATION *
Sonima Music

3)Chancelier Desi Mbwese
LES MAMANS D’ABORD
from the CD LES MAMANS D’ABORD
GV Worldwide

4)Koffi Olomide
MOKUWA *
from the CD LOI
Sonodisc

5)Lyns Marie & Generation Zangul
EXAUCEE
from the CD PREMIUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions

6)Djo Nolo
ANTO MUHAMED
from the CD NAZARET ARIGATO
Production Grand Samurai

7)Emeneya & Le Victoria Eleison
PRESSER TE
from the LP JAMAIKA
Rythmes et Musique

8)Mako l’Ambassadeur & l’Orchestre Play Foux
MALOU
from CD L’AMOUR ETRANGER
Sonima Music

9)Santana Mongoley
ROBERTINO
from the cassette SAVE YOUR LIFE/ROBERTINO
Mongo Mongo Productions

PART B
10) Bendoson & Nouvelle Ecriture
VIE NA NGAI
from the CD FACE B: VIVE LES ARTISTES
Manu Luvaka Production

11)Staff Benda Bilili
MWANA
from the CD TRES TRES FORT
Crammed Discs

12)Sam Mangwana
EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?
from the LP EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?
Star Musique

13)Benz Petrole
SOUFFRANCE D’AMOUR (REMIX)
from the CD BYE BYE
JPS Production

14)JB M’Piana & Wenge BCBG
VICKY NSONGI
from the CD ANTI-TERRO
Badive Music

15)Felix Wazekwa
SE SOUVENIR NA NGAI
from the CD QUE DEMANDE LE PEUPLE?
Fondation Wazekwa

16)Orchestre Cercul Jazz
CANAILLON
from the LP ALLIAS MAMADOU ET LE CERCUL JAZZ “1967”
EMI/Pathe

* = by request

