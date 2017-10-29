|
| Ambiance Congo
| Music
| David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
| Motherland Influence
| For non-profit use only.
| No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
| Congolese popular music.
|WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
www.ambiancecongo.blogspot.com
|PART A
1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
from the CD PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music
2)Ladins Montana & Maison Mere de Werrason
CELE LE SAOUDIENNE
from the FINI LA RECREATION *
Sonima Music
3)Chancelier Desi Mbwese
LES MAMANS D’ABORD
from the CD LES MAMANS D’ABORD
GV Worldwide
4)Koffi Olomide
MOKUWA *
from the CD LOI
Sonodisc
5)Lyns Marie & Generation Zangul
EXAUCEE
from the CD PREMIUM
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions
6)Djo Nolo
ANTO MUHAMED
from the CD NAZARET ARIGATO
Production Grand Samurai
7)Emeneya & Le Victoria Eleison
PRESSER TE
from the LP JAMAIKA
Rythmes et Musique
8)Mako l’Ambassadeur & l’Orchestre Play Foux
MALOU
from CD L’AMOUR ETRANGER
Sonima Music
9)Santana Mongoley
ROBERTINO
from the cassette SAVE YOUR LIFE/ROBERTINO
Mongo Mongo Productions
PART B
10) Bendoson & Nouvelle Ecriture
VIE NA NGAI
from the CD FACE B: VIVE LES ARTISTES
Manu Luvaka Production
11)Staff Benda Bilili
MWANA
from the CD TRES TRES FORT
Crammed Discs
12)Sam Mangwana
EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?
from the LP EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?
Star Musique
13)Benz Petrole
SOUFFRANCE D’AMOUR (REMIX)
from the CD BYE BYE
JPS Production
14)JB M’Piana & Wenge BCBG
VICKY NSONGI
from the CD ANTI-TERRO
Badive Music
15)Felix Wazekwa
SE SOUVENIR NA NGAI
from the CD QUE DEMANDE LE PEUPLE?
Fondation Wazekwa
16)Orchestre Cercul Jazz
CANAILLON
from the LP ALLIAS MAMADOU ET LE CERCUL JAZZ “1967”
EMI/Pathe
* = by request
|01:59:45
|English
|1
|AC 10-29-17 A
| 01:01:00
|128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo
|1
|2
|AC 10-29-17 B
| 00:58:45
|128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo
|1
