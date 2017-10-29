Notes: PART A

1)King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

sebene from DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

from the CD PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music



2)Ladins Montana & Maison Mere de Werrason

CELE LE SAOUDIENNE

from the FINI LA RECREATION *

Sonima Music



3)Chancelier Desi Mbwese

LES MAMANS D’ABORD

from the CD LES MAMANS D’ABORD

GV Worldwide



4)Koffi Olomide

MOKUWA *

from the CD LOI

Sonodisc



5)Lyns Marie & Generation Zangul

EXAUCEE

from the CD PREMIUM

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions



6)Djo Nolo

ANTO MUHAMED

from the CD NAZARET ARIGATO

Production Grand Samurai



7)Emeneya & Le Victoria Eleison

PRESSER TE

from the LP JAMAIKA

Rythmes et Musique



8)Mako l’Ambassadeur & l’Orchestre Play Foux

MALOU

from CD L’AMOUR ETRANGER

Sonima Music



9)Santana Mongoley

ROBERTINO

from the cassette SAVE YOUR LIFE/ROBERTINO

Mongo Mongo Productions



PART B

10) Bendoson & Nouvelle Ecriture

VIE NA NGAI

from the CD FACE B: VIVE LES ARTISTES

Manu Luvaka Production



11)Staff Benda Bilili

MWANA

from the CD TRES TRES FORT

Crammed Discs



12)Sam Mangwana

EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?

from the LP EST CE QUE TU MOYENS?

Star Musique



13)Benz Petrole

SOUFFRANCE D’AMOUR (REMIX)

from the CD BYE BYE

JPS Production



14)JB M’Piana & Wenge BCBG

VICKY NSONGI

from the CD ANTI-TERRO

Badive Music



15)Felix Wazekwa

SE SOUVENIR NA NGAI

from the CD QUE DEMANDE LE PEUPLE?

Fondation Wazekwa



16)Orchestre Cercul Jazz

CANAILLON

from the LP ALLIAS MAMADOU ET LE CERCUL JAZZ “1967”

EMI/Pathe



* = by request