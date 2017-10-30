Summary: Saving *our* rural children from Australia’s marriage plebiscite; Belarus jumps on the global homophobic repression bandwagon, Egypt expands its queer crackdown with an anti-perversion proposal, Trump’s DOJ backs his trans troops ban and a biased Colorado cake baker, Missouri’s Court of Appeals equates gender stereotyping with unlawful sex bias, a high-profile Georgia state lawmaker suggests quarantining people with AIDS, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!