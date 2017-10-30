Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 This Way Out 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 10-30-17
 Weekly Program
 Russell Nankervis.
 Lucia Chappelle  
 For non-profit use only.
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Saving *our* rural children from Australia’s marriage plebiscite; Belarus jumps on the global homophobic repression bandwagon, Egypt expands its queer crackdown with an anti-perversion proposal, Trump’s DOJ backs his trans troops ban and a biased Colorado cake baker, Missouri’s Court of Appeals equates gender stereotyping with unlawful sex bias, a high-profile Georgia state lawmaker suggests quarantining people with AIDS, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon & produced with Lucia Chappelle.
"NewsWrap" reporters: Tanya Kane-Parry & Michael LeBeau; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: The Angels; Doug Stevens & the Outband.

  Download Program Podcast
00:28:54 English 2017-10-30
 Los Angeles, CA USA
  View Script
    
1030sthiswayout.mp3  00:28:54  192Kbps mp3
(41MB) Stereo		 26 Download File...
   