Notes: Hey Listeners,



I didn’t get my fix of live in the studio performances during the fund drive – so I’ve got one more to share with you. I think you’re gonna dig it. The band is Wylder. They are out of NOVA. I saw them at the East Grace House Concert series this summer and my wife, Helen and I thought they were terrific. So tonight I’m gonna share them with you.



Consider this my gift to all the listeners that donated to the fund drive and to all my radio colleagues that helped the station blow through its $40,00 goal to our most successful fund drive of all time.



Turn it up and as DJ Graybeard says – open up your windows and share with your neighbors.



Thanks for tuning in.



The Haberdasher



Flamin' Groovies I Want You Bad Fantastic Plastic 2017 Severn Records

Album Rock

NRBQ Flat Foot Flewzy Stay With We: The Best of NRBQ

The Skeletons outta My Way In the Flesh

The Morells Push, Kick, Shout Shake and Push

Ramones Chain saw Ramones (Deluxe Edition) 1976 Rhino/Warner Bros.

Rock

Flamin' Groovies Down Down Down Groovies Greatest Grooves 1979 Rhino/Warner Bros.

Rock

John K. Samson When I Write My Master's Thesis Provincial 2012 Grand Hotel Van Cleef

Wylder Bayhouse Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Swells Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Strange Weather Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Snake in the Grass Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Sunstroked Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Save A Way Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Lake Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Lantern Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Downturn Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Bitter Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Ready to Break Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Wylder Living Room Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show

Nick Lowe When I Write the Book Basher - The Best of Nick Lowe 1989

Single

The Band When I Paint My Masterpiece Cahoots CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Rock

Blitzen Trapper Dance With Me Wild and and Reckless

Blitzen Trapper Are You Ready For The Country Live Harvest

Lilly Hiatt imposter Trinity Lane 2017 New West Records

Album AAA

Shelby Lynne Where I'm from I Am Shelby Lynne (Bonus Track Version) Rounder Records

Dusty Springfield I Can't Make It Alone Dusty In Memphis (Deluxe Edition) 1999 Rhino Atlantic

Album

Emily Barker Sweet Kind of Blue Sweet Kind of Blue (Deluxe Edition) Everyone Sang

Dee Dee Bridgewater Can't Stand the Rain Memphis ...Yes, I'm Ready 2017 Okeh/Sony Masterworks

Album Jazz

