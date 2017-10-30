No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I didn’t get my fix of live in the studio performances during the fund drive – so I’ve got one more to share with you. I think you’re gonna dig it. The band is Wylder. They are out of NOVA. I saw them at the East Grace House Concert series this summer and my wife, Helen and I thought they were terrific. So tonight I’m gonna share them with you.
Consider this my gift to all the listeners that donated to the fund drive and to all my radio colleagues that helped the station blow through its $40,00 goal to our most successful fund drive of all time.
Turn it up and as DJ Graybeard says – open up your windows and share with your neighbors.
Thanks for tuning in.
The Haberdasher
Flamin' Groovies I Want You Bad Fantastic Plastic 2017 Severn Records
Album Rock
NRBQ Flat Foot Flewzy Stay With We: The Best of NRBQ
The Skeletons outta My Way In the Flesh
The Morells Push, Kick, Shout Shake and Push
Ramones Chain saw Ramones (Deluxe Edition) 1976 Rhino/Warner Bros.
Rock
Flamin' Groovies Down Down Down Groovies Greatest Grooves 1979 Rhino/Warner Bros.
Rock
John K. Samson When I Write My Master's Thesis Provincial 2012 Grand Hotel Van Cleef
Wylder Bayhouse Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Swells Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Strange Weather Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Snake in the Grass Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Sunstroked Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Save A Way Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Lake Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Lantern Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Downturn Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Bitter Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Ready to Break Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Wylder Living Room Live on WRIR / MIGFS Show
Nick Lowe When I Write the Book Basher - The Best of Nick Lowe 1989
Single
The Band When I Paint My Masterpiece Cahoots CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
Rock
Blitzen Trapper Dance With Me Wild and and Reckless
Blitzen Trapper Are You Ready For The Country Live Harvest
Lilly Hiatt imposter Trinity Lane 2017 New West Records
Album AAA
Shelby Lynne Where I'm from I Am Shelby Lynne (Bonus Track Version) Rounder Records
Dusty Springfield I Can't Make It Alone Dusty In Memphis (Deluxe Edition) 1999 Rhino Atlantic
Album
Emily Barker Sweet Kind of Blue Sweet Kind of Blue (Deluxe Edition) Everyone Sang
Dee Dee Bridgewater Can't Stand the Rain Memphis ...Yes, I'm Ready 2017 Okeh/Sony Masterworks
Album Jazz