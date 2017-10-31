Notes: Whiskey: Scotch, Irish, Absinthe and Moonshine, among others, are the topics of this edition of Radio Curious. Our guest is Crispin Cain, an artisan liqueur maker, distiller and co-owner of Greenway Distillers and American Craft Whiskey based in Redwood Valley, California, about 10 miles north of the Radio Curious studios. We met in his office of at the Greenway distillery on October 27, 2017, and began our visit sampling some his most tasty products. After a few sips I turned on the recorder and asked Crispin Cain to describe the distilling process.



Crispin Cain's website is: http://www.greenwaydistillers.com.



The book Crispin Cain recommends is “Writings from Ancient Egypt,” by Toby Wilkinson.



