 9-11 Wake-Up Call 
 GOODBYE EUROPE? HELLO CHAOS?
 J.MICHAEL SPRINGMANN
 Cheryl  
Author and Attorney and former State Dept. diplomat J. Michael Springmann discusses briefly his first book, Visas For Al Qaeda and then discusses his latest book on orchestrated migration to weaken both the country of origin and Europe.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges
the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be
true, through interviews with key members of the
9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant speeches,
and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and
related news.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of
WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and
airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) . It can be heard streaming live also.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org

00:29:42 English 2017-10-11
 WWUH - 91.3 FM - UNIVERSITY of HARTFORD www.wwuh.org
