OCTOBER 11, 2017 INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL SPRINGMANN

Subtitle: GOODBYE EUROPE? HELLO CHAOS?

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: J.MICHAEL SPRINGMANN

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Author and Attorney and former State Dept. diplomat J. Michael Springmann discusses briefly his first book, Visas For Al Qaeda and then discusses his latest book on orchestrated migration to weaken both the country of origin and Europe.

Credits: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges

the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be

true, through interviews with key members of the

9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant speeches,

and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and

related news.

Notes: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of

WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and

airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) . It can be heard streaming live also.

Earlier editions of the show can be found at

www.ct911truth.org



