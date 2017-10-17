OCTOBER 18, 2017 - INTERVIEW WITH WAYNE MADSEN & CHARLOTTESVILLE

Subtitle: SOROS FUNDING OF NGOs

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: WAYNE MADSEN of waynemadsenreport.com

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial (by-nc)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: This is an interview with Wayne Madsen on his book, "Soros: Quantum of Chaos" and then with that as a foundation, we look at Charlottesville.

Credits: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is produced in the studio of

WWUH 91.3 FM at the University of Hartford and

airs weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 pm and again at 8:00 pm at WWUH 91.3 FM (www.wwuh.org) . It can be heard streaming live also.

Earlier editions of the show can be found at

www.ct911truth.org

Notes: 9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges

the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be

true, through interviews with key members of the

9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant speeches,

and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and

related news.



