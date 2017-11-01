This is a replay of an interview with James Douglass in 2010 on his book "JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died & Why it Matters." The facts don't change. The interview also includes a conversation about 9/11.
9/11 Wake-Up Call is a weekly program that challenges
the official account of 9/11, which cannot possibly be
true, through interviews with key members of the
9/11 Truth Movement, audio clips of relevant speeches,
and through discussion of the latest 9/11 and
related news.
Earlier editions of the show can be found at
www.ct911truth.org
00:28:57
English
2017-11-01
