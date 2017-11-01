Donald Drumpf Theatre Vol. 42

Subtitle: The Twilight Zone

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Songs excerpted this week come from Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"), Bernard Herrmann ("The Twilight Zone Theme"), and Napoleon XIV ("They're Coming to Take Me Away").

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

License: Attribution Non-commercial Share Alike (by-nc-sa)

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 42 The Twilight Zone. This week, indictments are handed out like Halloween candy, as we enter a world where no one knows what is legal or impeachable. An original radio theatre show each week, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.

Credits: Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 42 The Twilight Zone. This week, indictments are handed out like Halloween candy, as we enter a world where no one knows what is legal or impeachable. Songs excerpted this week come from Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"), Bernard Herrmann ("The Twilight Zone Theme"), and Napoleon XIV ("They're Coming to Take Me Away"). Also excerpts and clips from Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" Anthony Atamanuik and Peter Grosz from "The President Show;" Rachel McAdams from "Mean Girls;" Norah O'Donnell; Paul Manafort; Joy Reid; Jen Kerns; Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis from "Spaceballs;" Ari Melber; Matt Lauer; Hallie Jackson; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" Jeffrey Toobin; Paul Butler; Newt Gingrich; Ari Velshi; Craig Melvin; Hugh Hewitt; Jay Sekulow; Andrea Mitchell; Pete Williams; and James Comey.

Notes: Donald Drumpf Theatre: Vol. 42 The Twilight Zone. This week, indictments are handed out like Halloween candy, as we enter a world where no one knows what is legal or impeachable. Songs excerpted this week come from Golden Earring ("Twilight Zone"), Bernard Herrmann ("The Twilight Zone Theme"), and Napoleon XIV ("They're Coming to Take Me Away"). Also excerpts and clips from Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Stephen Colbert from "The Late Show;" Anthony Atamanuik and Peter Grosz from "The President Show;" Rachel McAdams from "Mean Girls;" Norah O'Donnell; Paul Manafort; Joy Reid; Jen Kerns; Mel Brooks and Rick Moranis from "Spaceballs;" Ari Melber; Matt Lauer; Hallie Jackson; Seth Meyers from "Late Night;" Jeffrey Toobin; Paul Butler; Newt Gingrich; Ari Velshi; Craig Melvin; Hugh Hewitt; Jay Sekulow; Andrea Mitchell; Pete Williams; and James Comey. An original radio theatre show each week, with most sounds culled from the previous week, about a fictional, theatrical presidency. Contradictions tell the story, with songs, skits, and clips from political news shows and late-night comedy routines. The definition of "radio theatre" is stretched here, with an updated Dickie Goodman and/or Richard Foreman-meets-mashup style sometimes, and a more straightforward take other weeks. Currently, the network has ordered another 15 episodes, but there are threats of cancellation. Anyone who would like to contribute to the show, should contact info@wgxc.org.



