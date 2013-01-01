Credits: We're joined by longtime activist Frances Leader who started as a member of CND in the 1960s and went on to join the women's peace camp against US nuclear 'cruise missile' weapons at Greenham Common. Her husband worked in the oil industry for BP on North Sea oil rigs nand had his Mercedes car partially dismantled and searched by MI5 when they thought either he or Frances was an agent trying to plant a bomb at a North Sea Oil terminal. With a knowledge of how the fossil fuel industry use toxic, even radioactive substances, in their extraction techniques Frances was horrified to find fracking being approved in the beautiful seaside town of Balcome and did what she could to stop that. She's now concerned with Facebook and other social media which she sees as the perfect way for a police state to spy on a potentially hostile population.

Scott Bennett is a regular voice on Dialect and this week he talks about attempts to criminalise those close to US president Donald Trump who is not being friendly to Russia and pulling pout of geopolitical conflicts which he said he'd be doing when he ran for president. Scott names some names of money laundering banks and ISIS terror finance fronts King Abdul Aziz and The Optimus Foundation, The Holy Land Foundation instruments for money laundering and terror financing. We also look at 'Russiagate' and the continued stories from the mainstream press that Russia helped get Trump elected in the December 2016 U.S. presidential election - is their any truth to these accusations or is it a kind of new McCarthyism, a witchhunt designed to forward the case for sanctions on Russia, and destabilise Trump so he will do what he's told not what he wants to do. Does the US military have the stomach for a war with Russia?

