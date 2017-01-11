Credits: "Reggae Explorations"

with Mike Roots

WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT

WAPJ.org

Wednesdays 1-3PM



11/1/17



Song / Artist / Album / Label

------------------------------

1- Drum & Bass Line / Aswad / Live And Direct / Mango

2- Revelation Song / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah

3- Created By The Father / Dennis Brown / No Man Is An Island / Studio One

4- Screw Face Dub / The Revolutionaries / Top Ranking Dub, Volume 1 / Duke Reid

5- Into Zion / 'Imisi / Visions Of The Father / Lion Of Zion

6- Eastern Standard Time / The Skatalites / Ball Of Fire / Island Jamaica

7- Good Ambition / The Ethiopians / Everything Crash: The Best Of The Ethiopians / Trojan

8- Jacqueline / Solomon Jabby / Rocksteady / Lion Of Zion

9- You Make Me So Very Happy / Alton Ellis / Cry Tough / Heartbeat

10- Render Your Heart / Owen Uriah / The Same Yesterday, Today and Forever / Star Recordings

11- Thing With War / Ben Okafor / SINGLE / Roadsweeper

12- Abortion Is A Crime / Alpha Blondy & The Solar System / Dieu / World Pacific

13- Experiment 1: A Handful Of Dub / Messian Dread / Messenjah Dub / dubroom.org

14- Jus' Reality / DJ Stereoman / Dancehall Gospel / FJ

15- Jordan River / Denzil Dennis / Give Thanks / Jet Star Gospel Times

16- Armagideon Time / Willie Williams / Armagideon Time / Heartbeat

17- Come To Me / Nothing To Dread / Reggae Praise / Star Song

18- Peace, Perfect Peace / Toots & The Maytals / Time Tough: The Anthology / Island Jamaica

19- Hope Road / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Yankee B / Hope Road / Lion Of Zion

20- Heed The Warning / Emrand Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servant/JahLight

21- World Of Uncertainty / Third World / Sense Of Purpose / Columbia

22- He Saved Me / Ziggy Soul / Born Again / Glory

23- Run Come Purify / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Altarsound

24- Run Come Dub / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Altarsound

25- Blood Is Thicker Than Water / The Itals / Easy To Catch / Rhythm Safari

26- Zion Road / Mr. Lynx / Zion I Sampler (VA) / Zion I

27- Lion Of Judah / Temple Yard / Temple Yard / Gotee



For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com