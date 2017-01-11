No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Hosted by Mike Roots, “Reggae Explorations” on Wednesdays from 1:00p to 3:00 PM, is WAPJ’s longest running show, having its start (as “Positive Vibrations”) at the station’s inception in March of 1997.
On “Reggae Explorations” you’ll hear a mix of tracks from newer and lesser known artists, classic tunes, and deeper cuts than you would normally hear elsewhere. In addition, you’ll be treated to the “Motherland Track of the Week”, an occasional “Lovers Rock Set”, and even selections from off the beaten path.
Mike Roots is a reggae artist and reviewer, and brings an inside perspective with interesting facts to enhance the listening experience. Tune in to “Reggae Explorations” for your weekly excursion into the world of strictly conscious, roots and culture, reggae music.
"Reggae Explorations"
with Mike Roots
WAPJ 89.9 & 105.1 FM, Torrington, CT
WAPJ.org
Wednesdays 1-3PM
11/1/17
Song / Artist / Album / Label
------------------------------
1- Drum & Bass Line / Aswad / Live And Direct / Mango
2- Revelation Song / Geneman / The Light / Tehillah
3- Created By The Father / Dennis Brown / No Man Is An Island / Studio One
4- Screw Face Dub / The Revolutionaries / Top Ranking Dub, Volume 1 / Duke Reid
5- Into Zion / 'Imisi / Visions Of The Father / Lion Of Zion
6- Eastern Standard Time / The Skatalites / Ball Of Fire / Island Jamaica
7- Good Ambition / The Ethiopians / Everything Crash: The Best Of The Ethiopians / Trojan
8- Jacqueline / Solomon Jabby / Rocksteady / Lion Of Zion
9- You Make Me So Very Happy / Alton Ellis / Cry Tough / Heartbeat
10- Render Your Heart / Owen Uriah / The Same Yesterday, Today and Forever / Star Recordings
11- Thing With War / Ben Okafor / SINGLE / Roadsweeper
12- Abortion Is A Crime / Alpha Blondy & The Solar System / Dieu / World Pacific
13- Experiment 1: A Handful Of Dub / Messian Dread / Messenjah Dub / dubroom.org
14- Jus' Reality / DJ Stereoman / Dancehall Gospel / FJ
15- Jordan River / Denzil Dennis / Give Thanks / Jet Star Gospel Times
16- Armagideon Time / Willie Williams / Armagideon Time / Heartbeat
17- Come To Me / Nothing To Dread / Reggae Praise / Star Song
18- Peace, Perfect Peace / Toots & The Maytals / Time Tough: The Anthology / Island Jamaica
19- Hope Road / Roge' Abergel & Kingdom Culture feat. Yankee B / Hope Road / Lion Of Zion
20- Heed The Warning / Emrand Henry / Flow On Riddim (VA) / Servant/JahLight
21- World Of Uncertainty / Third World / Sense Of Purpose / Columbia
22- He Saved Me / Ziggy Soul / Born Again / Glory
23- Run Come Purify / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Altarsound
24- Run Come Dub / Solomon Jabby / Zion Gates / Altarsound
25- Blood Is Thicker Than Water / The Itals / Easy To Catch / Rhythm Safari
26- Zion Road / Mr. Lynx / Zion I Sampler (VA) / Zion I
27- Lion Of Judah / Temple Yard / Temple Yard / Gotee
For airplay consideration, contact Mike Roots at mikeroots@gmail.com