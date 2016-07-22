No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
Sonic Café. This time we present a celebration southern rock. Welcome to episode 60, I’m your host Scott Clark. Southern Rock is true American Rock n Roll. Blazing guitars, boogie rhythms and outlaw attitudes. Listen for tunes from .38 Special, The Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet, Less Dudek, The Marshall Tucker Band and more as we give you a taste of true southern fried music from the deep south. This time from that little café in the Pacific Northwest… we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Sweet Home Alabama
Artist: Lynyrd Skynyrd
LP: All Time Greatest Hits
Yr: 1978
Song 2: Black Moon Creeping
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion
Yr: 1992
Song 3: Flirtin' With Disaster
Artist: Molly Hatchet
LP: Flirtin With Disaster
Yr: 1978
Song 4: Long Haired Country Boy
Artist: The Charlie Daniels Band
LP: A Decade Of Hits
Yr: 1983
Song 5: Old Judge Jones
Artist: Les Dudek
LP: Say No More
Yr: 1977
Song 6: Can't You See [Live]
Artist: The Marshall Tucker Band
LP: Searchin' For A Rainbow
Yr: 1975
Song 7: Tuff Enuff
Artist: The Fabulous Thunderbirds
LP: Hot Stuff: The Greatest Hits
Yr: 1992
Song 8: Hold On Loosely
Artist: .38 Special
LP: Wild Eyed Southern Boys
Yr: 1980
Song 9: Ghost Riders in the Sky
Artist: The Outlaws
LP: Ghost Riders
Yr: 1980
Song 10: Whipping Post
Artist: The Allman Brothers Band
LP: A Decade Of Hits 1969-1979
Yr: 1969
Song 11: Spanish Moon
Artist: Little Feat
LP: Waiting For Columbus [Live]
Yr: 1978
Song 12: Tube Snake Boogie
Artist: ZZ Top
LP: Greatest Hits
Yr: 1979
The Sonic Cafe features an intelligent, eclectic mix of music, comedy and pop culture showcasing 30 to 60 years of content within each episode.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves music, comedy and pop culture rather than breakfast, lunch and dinner. All announcer voiceovers are presented over the background noise of a busy cafe with references made to the café environment to create a theatre of the mind experience for listeners.
The program actually does originate from KYAQ radio located on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
Original syndication date was 7/22/2016. At that time 31 shows had already been produced (over six months of content) with new episodes produced weekly. A new episode is released each week. You can confidently add The Sonic Cafe to your schedule knowing that a backlog of shows is already produced awaiting weekly release.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. The Sonic Café can also be streamed from MixCloud (mixcloud.com/SonicCafe1)
Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)
Pre-recorded Sonic Cafe promos are available to promote the show on your station. Each is roughly :24 seconds in length with time left to tag local broadcast day and time. We are also happy to produce custom promos, station IDs, etc. Contact us via email to request promo files. Also please let us know if you pick-up the program on your station so we can announce it on our Facebook page.