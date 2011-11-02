Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Out of the Woods 
 mostly acoustic music
 Music
 Jon 'Chip' Colcord
 Out of the Woods Radio  
 Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
 Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd) 
 No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.

Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO

MARGO PRICE - All American Made - All American Made - Third Man

(break)

REID JAMIESON - Harvest Moon - UnReleased - Self

DANA COOPER - Maybe Tomorrow - Incendiary Kid - Travianna

WARREN ZEVON - Back In The Highlife Again - Life'll Kill Ya - Artemis

THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Keep Me In Your Heart - Fifteen - Red House

JORMA KAUKONEN & TOM HOBSON - I'll Let You KNow Before I Leave - Quah - RCA

(break)


>>>>> LESLEY KERNOCHAN LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<


LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Country In The City - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Les petits mondes sont partout - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Hurrican Eye - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - The Universe - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - The Chocolate Tree - A Calm Sun - Maple Syrup

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Love Is A Verb - Live in studio

(break)

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Wherever I Go - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - A Calm Sun - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Loving Family - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Inside This Kiss - Live in studio

LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Tumbleweed - A Calm Sun - Maple Syrup


<<<<< >>>>>

(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)

WILD PONIES - Mamma Bird - Galax - Gearbox

MATT PATERSHUK - Sparrows - Same As I Ever Have Been - Black Hen

THE DEEP DARK WOODS - The Birds Will Stop Their Singing - Yarrow - Six Shooter

DORI FREEMAN - That's All Right - Letters Never Read - MRI

(break)

STRANGLED DARLINGS - Eliza - Boom Stomp King - Self

THE SCATTERLINGS - All My Friends Are Drunks - The Scattlerings - Self

LUCINDA WILLIAMS - Ugly Truth - Blessed - Lost Highway

HOPE DUNBAR - Losing Sleep - Three Black Crows - Self

(break)

BOB DELYN A R EBILLION - Deryn Du - Dal I 'Redig Dipyn Bach - Sain

FERNHILL - Wasod - The Ultimate Guide To Welsh Folk - Arc

MALCOLM LUCARD - Snow - Vagamundo - Self

(break)

ROB FLAX - Send Me The Recipe - Distractible Boy - Self

KATHY BLACK - Main Street - Main Street - Waxsimile

GRATEFUL DEAD - New Speedway Boogie - Workingman's Dead - Warner Bros.

(break)

TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - Loving Is Leaving - Spirit To The Sea - Self

SWEETWATER STRING BAND - Wild River - At Night - Self

THE CONTENDERS - Save A Place At The Table - Laughing With The Reckless - Rock Ridge

CHIP TAYLOR - Last Chance - Last Chance: The Warner Brothers Years - Train Wreck

(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)

02:52:15 English 2011-11-02
 Concord, New Hampshire
