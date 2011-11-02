Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
This version of the program is divided into 6 segments so broadcasters who desire to use this content can insert your station info, etc. The segments vary in length.
Out of the Woods is an earthy, wires and wood, mostly acoustic program featuring some of the best new and established artists from the worlds of folk, bluegrass, singer-songwriters, alt.country, Americana, classic country, old-time, Celtic, and everything that falls in between. The show is an unpredictable mix flowing like a river between moods, often with an edge or in a melancholy minor key. On occasion, Out of the Woods features interviews and live in-studio performances with national and international touring musicians. Past guests have included artists such as Bela Fleck, Si Kahn, Brown Bird, Dana Robinson, Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen, Kate MacLeod, Bill Bourne, Karl Shiflett, Rachel Bissex, Darryl Purpose, Bow Thayer, Cosy Sheridan and many others. Out of the Woods grew out of Jon 'Chip' Colcord's former acoustic programs, The Song Swap and Music For The Mountain, separate folk and bluegrass programs which aired in New Hampshire during the 1990s. As a child, Colcord grew up a ravenous music fan with an ear for both rock and folk. All of these influences converge on Out of the Woods to bring you a mix which is as much on the edge as it is down home. Folk music with a rock 'n' roll soul
OUT OF THE WOODS INTRO
MARGO PRICE - All American Made - All American Made - Third Man
(break)
REID JAMIESON - Harvest Moon - UnReleased - Self
DANA COOPER - Maybe Tomorrow - Incendiary Kid - Travianna
WARREN ZEVON - Back In The Highlife Again - Life'll Kill Ya - Artemis
THE WAILIN' JENNYS - Keep Me In Your Heart - Fifteen - Red House
JORMA KAUKONEN & TOM HOBSON - I'll Let You KNow Before I Leave - Quah - RCA
(break)
>>>>> LESLEY KERNOCHAN LIVE IN STUDIO <<<<<
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Country In The City - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Les petits mondes sont partout - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Hurrican Eye - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - The Universe - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - The Chocolate Tree - A Calm Sun - Maple Syrup
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Love Is A Verb - Live in studio
(break)
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Wherever I Go - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - A Calm Sun - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Loving Family - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Inside This Kiss - Live in studio
LESLEY KERNOCHAN - Tumbleweed - A Calm Sun - Maple Syrup
<<<<< >>>>>
(Weekly concert calendar over 'Waiting For Gordon' by Dana & Susan Robinson)
WILD PONIES - Mamma Bird - Galax - Gearbox
MATT PATERSHUK - Sparrows - Same As I Ever Have Been - Black Hen
THE DEEP DARK WOODS - The Birds Will Stop Their Singing - Yarrow - Six Shooter
DORI FREEMAN - That's All Right - Letters Never Read - MRI
(break)
STRANGLED DARLINGS - Eliza - Boom Stomp King - Self
THE SCATTERLINGS - All My Friends Are Drunks - The Scattlerings - Self
LUCINDA WILLIAMS - Ugly Truth - Blessed - Lost Highway
HOPE DUNBAR - Losing Sleep - Three Black Crows - Self
(break)
BOB DELYN A R EBILLION - Deryn Du - Dal I 'Redig Dipyn Bach - Sain
FERNHILL - Wasod - The Ultimate Guide To Welsh Folk - Arc
MALCOLM LUCARD - Snow - Vagamundo - Self
(break)
ROB FLAX - Send Me The Recipe - Distractible Boy - Self
KATHY BLACK - Main Street - Main Street - Waxsimile
GRATEFUL DEAD - New Speedway Boogie - Workingman's Dead - Warner Bros.
(break)
TROUT STEAK REVIVAL - Loving Is Leaving - Spirit To The Sea - Self
SWEETWATER STRING BAND - Wild River - At Night - Self
THE CONTENDERS - Save A Place At The Table - Laughing With The Reckless - Rock Ridge
CHIP TAYLOR - Last Chance - Last Chance: The Warner Brothers Years - Train Wreck
(Outro over 'Happy Trails' by Quicksilver Messenger Service)