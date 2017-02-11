Notes: “ … a bounty of 1970s West African goodness… Afro-rock, -soul, -funk, and further permutations hailing from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Ivory Coast, and Togo … ”



There you have it. Kevin (Evening Fires, Deep Water Acres) takes the chair for another sonic travelogue tonight … Destination: West Africa.



The Psychedelic Aliens / Okpongo Ni Tsitsi Emo Le / Psycho African Beat / 1971 / Academy

The Funkees / Akula Owu Onyeara / Dancing Time: The Best of Eastern Nigeria’s Afro-Rock Exponents, 1973-77 / 1971 / Soundway Records

El Rego et ses Commandos / Se Na Min / African Scream Contest - Raw & Psychedelic Afro Sounds from Benin & Togo 70s / early ‘70s / Analog Africa

Gyedu Blay Ambolley & The Steneboofs / Simigwado / Ghana Soundz, Vol. 2: Afro-Beat, Funk and Fusion in 70’s Ghana / 1973 / Soundway Records

Orchestre Poly-Rythmo De Cotonou / Assibavi / The Vodoun Effect: Funk & Sato from Benin’s Obscure Labels (1972-1975) / 1972 / Analog Africa

Francis Kingsley et l’Orchestre de la RTI / Assalam Aleikoum, Pt. 2 / Akwaba Abidjan / 1974 / Oriki Music

Orchestre Super Borgou de Parakou / Abakpé / The Bariba Sound / 1975 / Analog Africa

Moussa Doumbia / Femme d’aujourd’hui / Keleya / mid ’70s / Oriki Music

Aimé Orchis Mathey / Senye Ye Na / Togo Soul 70 (Selected Rare Togolese Recordings from 1971 to 1981) / early ‘70s / Hot Casa Records

Ofo the Black Company / Egwu Aja / The World Ends: Afro Rock & Psychedelia in 1970s Nigeria / 1973 / Soundway Records

Blo / Time to Face the Sun / Chapter One / 1973 / Mr. Bongo

Edzayawa / Darkness / Projection One / 1973 / Soundway Records

The Semi-Colon / Ndia Egbuo Ndia / Ndia Egbuo Ndia (Afro Jigida) / 1976 / Comb & Razor Sound

Honny and the Bees Band / Sisi Mbon / Ghana Special / 1973 / Soundway Records

Hedzoleh Soundz / Hedzoleh! / Hedzoleh / 1973 / Soundway Records

Tunji Oyelana / Ipasan / A Nigerian Retrospective 1966-79 / 1974 / Soundway Records

Monomono / Kenimania / Nigerian Rock Special / 1972 / Soundway Records

The Believers / Life Will Move / Wake Up You! The Rise and Fall of Nigerian Rock 1972-1977 Vol. 2 / 1974 / Now-Again Records

The Black Hippies / Doing It in the Street / The Black Hippies / 1976 / Academy LPs

The Apostles / Never Too Late / Wake Up You! The Rise and Fall of Nigerian Rock 1972-1977 Vol. 1 / 1976 / Now-Again Records

Marijata / Break Through / Afro-Beat Airways: West African Shockwaves, Ghana & Togo 1972-1979 / 1976 / Analog Africa