Notes: UpFront Soul #2017.42 Playlist

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M

Fats Domino / Wigs / Getaway With It /

Fats Domino / Second Line Jump / Essential Hits & Early Recordings /

Fats Domino / The Sheik of Araby / The Very Best of Fats Domino /

Joe Bataan with The Fulanos / Latin Soul Square Dance / King of Latin Soul / Vampi Soul

TNT Band / Musica Del Alma / Fania Latin Soul Essentials /

Eskew Reeder / The Flu / Eskew Reeder's How Long /

Khaled Kurbeh and Raman Khalaf Ensemble / To Kafranbel / Aphorisms /

Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul /

Mulatu Astatke / Munaye / Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke /

Charity Ekeke / She Bears / She / Unity Gain Inc.

Orchestre Laye Thiam / Sanga Te / Senegal 70-Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70s /

The Lijadu Sisters / Danger / Danger / Knitting Factory

Orchestre Veve / Talali Talala / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat and Psychedelia 1969-1978 /

Hour 2

Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Sugaree / Sexy Ways- The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /

The Parliaments / Don't Be Sore at Me / Don't Be Sore at Me / Revilot

Shirley Caesar / Soul Salvation / The Best of Shirley Caesar With the Caravans / Savoy Records

The Emotions / I Could Never Be Happy / The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 /

Black Sugar / Pussy Cat / Black Sugar / Munster

Nina Simone / Forget / Baltimore / CTI

Joe Bataan / I'm No Stranger / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS

Blue Mitchell / Blue Soul (feat. Wynton Kelly & Sam Jones) / Blue Soul (Bonus Track Version) / The Jazz Corner

Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon / Willie Baby / Fania Latin Boogaloo Essentials /

Melvin Van Peebles / SOMEDAY IT SEEMS (RADIO MIX) / Don't Play Us Cheap /

Sly / Africa / I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 /

Rufus Thomas / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Stax

The Uptones / No More / No More /

Lonnie Smith / Afrodesia / Afrodesia /

The Unemployed / They Won't Let Me / They Won't Let Me /

Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS

Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA