 UpFront Soul (Formerly The Nightfly) 
 Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
 Sanguine Fromage. If your station is airing the show, I'd love to know! Please drop me a line.
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  
We'll pay tribute to the late, great Fats Domino, hear new Syrian jazz from Khaled Kurbeh and the Raman Khalaf Ensemble, and hear a cut from Charity Ekeke's women's album, "She."
UpFront Soul #2017.42 Playlist
Hour 1
Joan Armatrading / Back to the Night / Back to the Night / A&M
Fats Domino / Wigs / Getaway With It /
Fats Domino / Second Line Jump / Essential Hits & Early Recordings /
Fats Domino / The Sheik of Araby / The Very Best of Fats Domino /
Joe Bataan with The Fulanos / Latin Soul Square Dance / King of Latin Soul / Vampi Soul
TNT Band / Musica Del Alma / Fania Latin Soul Essentials /
Eskew Reeder / The Flu / Eskew Reeder's How Long /
Khaled Kurbeh and Raman Khalaf Ensemble / To Kafranbel / Aphorisms /
Nina Simone / Go To Hell / Silk & Soul /
Mulatu Astatke / Munaye / Mochilla Presents Timeless: Mulatu Astatke /
Charity Ekeke / She Bears / She / Unity Gain Inc.
Orchestre Laye Thiam / Sanga Te / Senegal 70-Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70s /
The Lijadu Sisters / Danger / Danger / Knitting Factory
Orchestre Veve / Talali Talala / Congolese Funk, Afrobeat and Psychedelia 1969-1978 /
Hour 2
Hank Ballard & the Midnighters / Sugaree / Sexy Ways- The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters /
The Parliaments / Don't Be Sore at Me / Don't Be Sore at Me / Revilot
Shirley Caesar / Soul Salvation / The Best of Shirley Caesar With the Caravans / Savoy Records
The Emotions / I Could Never Be Happy / The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 /
Black Sugar / Pussy Cat / Black Sugar / Munster
Nina Simone / Forget / Baltimore / CTI
Joe Bataan / I'm No Stranger / Joe Bataan Anthology / KOCH RECORDS
Blue Mitchell / Blue Soul (feat. Wynton Kelly & Sam Jones) / Blue Soul (Bonus Track Version) / The Jazz Corner
Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon / Willie Baby / Fania Latin Boogaloo Essentials /
Melvin Van Peebles / SOMEDAY IT SEEMS (RADIO MIX) / Don't Play Us Cheap /
Sly / Africa / I'm Just Like You: Sly's Stone Flower 1969-1970 /
Rufus Thomas / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Sister's Got a Boyfriend / Stax
The Uptones / No More / No More /
Lonnie Smith / Afrodesia / Afrodesia /
The Unemployed / They Won't Let Me / They Won't Let Me /
Bob James / Night Crawler / Night Crawler / CBS
Sam Cooke / Havin' a Party / Havin' a Party / RCA

 UpFrontSoul 2017.42 h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 English 2017-11-01
 Blue Hill, Maine
  View Script
    
upfrontsoul201742h1  00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(138MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
   