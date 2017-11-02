Experimental hip hop, acid funk, and soul house cookies. Weirdo stuff, outside of your comfort zone.
Tonight: Medeski, Martin & Wood, Uyama Hiroto, Visioneers, Michael Franti, The Dirtbombs, Dojo Cuts, The Apples, and more.
PLAYLIST:
The Equatics "What They Doin?"
Medeski, Martin & Wood "Uninvisible"
Uyama Hiroto "South Side (feat. Shing02)"
Big Boss Man "Sea Groove"
Son of Sam "Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci & Mr. Thing)"
Visioneers "Ice Cream On My Kicks"
The Apples "Banana Jam"
Tone-Loc "Cheeba Cheeba"
Soulive "Backwards Jack"
Michael Franti & Spearhead "People in tha Middle"
Dojo Cuts "Uptight"
The Dirtbombs "Livin' for the City"
Joss Stone "Fell in Love with a Boy"
Cee-Lo "Kung Fu Fighting"
The Upsetters & Junior Byles "fever"
The Beautiful South "Blitzkrieg bop"
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones "michelle"
Victor Wooten, Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini "Funky D"
Medium Medium "Hungry, So Angry"
Dela "Party&Bullshit"
N.A.S.A. "The People Tree (feat. David Byrne, Chali 2na, Gift of Gab & Z-Trip)"
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five "It's Nasty (Genius of Love)"
The RH Factor "out of town"