Notes: Original Air Date: November 2, 2017



Experimental hip hop, acid funk, and soul house cookies. Weirdo stuff, outside of your comfort zone.

Tonight: Medeski, Martin & Wood, Uyama Hiroto, Visioneers, Michael Franti, The Dirtbombs, Dojo Cuts, The Apples, and more.



PLAYLIST:



The Equatics "What They Doin?"

Medeski, Martin & Wood "Uninvisible"

Uyama Hiroto "South Side (feat. Shing02)"

Big Boss Man "Sea Groove"

Son of Sam "Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci & Mr. Thing)"

Visioneers "Ice Cream On My Kicks"

The Apples "Banana Jam"

Tone-Loc "Cheeba Cheeba"

Soulive "Backwards Jack"

Michael Franti & Spearhead "People in tha Middle"

Dojo Cuts "Uptight"

The Dirtbombs "Livin' for the City"

Joss Stone "Fell in Love with a Boy"

Cee-Lo "Kung Fu Fighting"

The Upsetters & Junior Byles "fever"

The Beautiful South "Blitzkrieg bop"

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones "michelle"

Victor Wooten, Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini "Funky D"

Medium Medium "Hungry, So Angry"

Dela "Party&Bullshit"

N.A.S.A. "The People Tree (feat. David Byrne, Chali 2na, Gift of Gab & Z-Trip)"

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five "It's Nasty (Genius of Love)"

The RH Factor "out of town"