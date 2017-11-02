Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Hosted by Tom Tenney
Original Air Date: November 2, 2017

Experimental hip hop, acid funk, and soul house cookies. Weirdo stuff, outside of your comfort zone.
Tonight: Medeski, Martin & Wood, Uyama Hiroto, Visioneers, Michael Franti, The Dirtbombs, Dojo Cuts, The Apples, and more.

Frequency Theory can be heard LIVE every Thursday 8-10pm Eastern (US) Time. Only on Radio Free Brooklyn

PLAYLIST:

The Equatics "What They Doin?"
Medeski, Martin & Wood "Uninvisible"
Uyama Hiroto "South Side (feat. Shing02)"
Big Boss Man "Sea Groove"
Son of Sam "Put It On Ya (feat. Soundsci & Mr. Thing)"
Visioneers "Ice Cream On My Kicks"
The Apples "Banana Jam"
Tone-Loc "Cheeba Cheeba"
Soulive "Backwards Jack"
Michael Franti & Spearhead "People in tha Middle"
Dojo Cuts "Uptight"
The Dirtbombs "Livin' for the City"
Joss Stone "Fell in Love with a Boy"
Cee-Lo "Kung Fu Fighting"
The Upsetters & Junior Byles "fever"
The Beautiful South "Blitzkrieg bop"
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones "michelle"
Victor Wooten, Dennis Chambers & Bob Franceschini "Funky D"
Medium Medium "Hungry, So Angry"
Dela "Party&Bullshit"
N.A.S.A. "The People Tree (feat. David Byrne, Chali 2na, Gift of Gab & Z-Trip)"
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five "It's Nasty (Genius of Love)"
The RH Factor "out of town"

