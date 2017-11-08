Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 Radio Ecoshock Show 
 more troubling science in troubling times
 Chris Berry, Dave Goulson, Ronan Dantec
 Alex Smith  
We have a very packed show for you this week. I'll be talking with French Senator Ronan Dantec about the Bonn climate talks. We will explore what the very first trees can tell us about climate change. But first, an alarming study shows 77 percent of insects in German nature areas have disappeared over the last 30 years.
All interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates verions there is a break and re-intro at 28:30 for stations needing to insert station ID and announcements.

