No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
We have a very packed show for you this week. I'll be talking with French Senator Ronan Dantec about the Bonn climate talks. We will explore what the very first trees can tell us about climate change. But first, an alarming study shows 77 percent of insects in German nature areas have disappeared over the last 30 years.
All interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates verions there is a break and re-intro at 28:30 for stations needing to insert station ID and announcements.