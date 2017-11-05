Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 outFarpress presents 
 Youth Truth
 Regular Show
 Youth radio, Mendocino County, Public Affairs, high school, education, teenagers, principal, rock musician, music classes
 Dan Roberts  
This month we feature two interviews between staff and students at Laytonville High School. First Eve interviews the principal Tim Henry to get his perspective and insights on high school and the community. Then Tim Skaggs talks with math and rock band teacher Dennis Hogan (of The Tazmanian Devils) on his careers as teacher and rock musician. Both interviews are insightful and well done.
This was not a call-in show. Podcast link- feed://youthspeaksout.net/podcastYSO.xml
