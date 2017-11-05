Summary: This month we feature two interviews between staff and students at Laytonville High School. First Eve interviews the principal Tim Henry to get his perspective and insights on high school and the community. Then Tim Skaggs talks with math and rock band teacher Dennis Hogan (of The Tazmanian Devils) on his careers as teacher and rock musician. Both interviews are insightful and well done.

This was not a call-in show. Podcast link- feed://youthspeaksout.net/podcastYSO.xml