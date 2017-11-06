|
|
| The Stuph File Program With Peter Anthony Holder
|
|
|
| Weekly Program
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Peter Anthony Holder
|
| Contact producer for permission to broadcast.
| An eclectic collection of interviews and odd news designed to entertain
|
|Interviews with:
- Dr. John Shufeldt - Mass shooting aftermath
- Dr. Michael H. Stone, author, "The Anatomy Of Evil"
- Andy Nulman - Play The Future
|
|
|00:58:14
|English
|2017-11-06
|
| Montreal, Canada
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:58:14
|128Kbps mp3
(41MB) Stereo
|7
|