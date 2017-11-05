Notes: With the invention of the monophonic synthesizer in the late 70s, hundreds of bands across Europe switched on electronic gadgets to create icy minimal synth pop and spaced-out angular electronic dance floor hits. On this week's show: rare and obscure minimal electronica from Europe: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.



Autumn "Synthesize" from "Synthesize" on Minimal Wave

Deux "Game and performance" from "Decadence" on Minimal Wave

J.J. Burnel "Euroman" from "So Young and So Cold: Underground French Music 1977-1983" on Tigersushi Records

Marie Möör & Barney Wilen "pretty day" from "Marie Möör & Barney Wilen" on MM/BW

El Aviador Dro "La Televisión Es Nutritiva" from "Alas Sobre El Mundo"

Esplendor Geometrico "Moscú Está Helado" from "The Minimal Wave Tapes, Vol. 1"

Victrola "The Mutant Glow" from "Danza Meccanica Italian Synth Wave (1982-1987)"

Deutsche Wertarbeit "Guten Abend, Leute" from "Deutsche Wertarbeit" on Bureau B

Tom Ware "Chinatown" from "The Fourth Circle"

Conrad Schnitzler & Wolf Sequenza "Fata Morgana" from "Deutsche Elektronische Musik 2: Experimental German Rock and Electronic Music 1972-83"

Rolf Trostel "It Is War in Europe" from "Two faces" on Bureau B

Plus Instruments "Bodies (Extended)" from "Bodies - EP" on Emotional Rescue