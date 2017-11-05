Attribution Non-commercial No Derivatives (by-nc-nd)
Journey Without Maps brings you vintage, rare, and underground global music from uncharted sonic territories. Every week, I unearth a new musical landscape: African soul & funk, Latin rhythms, eastern European electronica, Middle East psychedelic, Asian surf rock … and more.
With the invention of the monophonic synthesizer in the late 70s, hundreds of bands across Europe switched on electronic gadgets to create icy minimal synth pop and spaced-out angular electronic dance floor hits. On this week's show: rare and obscure minimal electronica from Europe: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands.
Autumn "Synthesize" from "Synthesize" on Minimal Wave
Deux "Game and performance" from "Decadence" on Minimal Wave
J.J. Burnel "Euroman" from "So Young and So Cold: Underground French Music 1977-1983" on Tigersushi Records
Marie Möör & Barney Wilen "pretty day" from "Marie Möör & Barney Wilen" on MM/BW
El Aviador Dro "La Televisión Es Nutritiva" from "Alas Sobre El Mundo"
Esplendor Geometrico "Moscú Está Helado" from "The Minimal Wave Tapes, Vol. 1"
Victrola "The Mutant Glow" from "Danza Meccanica Italian Synth Wave (1982-1987)"
Deutsche Wertarbeit "Guten Abend, Leute" from "Deutsche Wertarbeit" on Bureau B
Tom Ware "Chinatown" from "The Fourth Circle"
Conrad Schnitzler & Wolf Sequenza "Fata Morgana" from "Deutsche Elektronische Musik 2: Experimental German Rock and Electronic Music 1972-83"
Rolf Trostel "It Is War in Europe" from "Two faces" on Bureau B
Plus Instruments "Bodies (Extended)" from "Bodies - EP" on Emotional Rescue