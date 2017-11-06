Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
 This Way Out 
 The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 11-06-17
 Callie & Alex from "Outcasting"; Janet Mason; Jennifer Maidman.
 Lucia Chappelle  
New releases bring novelized history and rhythmic revolution; queer teens confront careless outing, but "The Wizard Gets Outed" in a "Rainbow Minute"; Bermuda backtracks on marriage equality, Hong Kong challenges spousal rights, a D.C. federal court rejects Trump's military trans ban, a Kenyan official doubles down on ignorance, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon.
"NewsWrap" reporters: John Dyer V & Frances O'Brien; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Gracie Goldin, produced by Judd Proctor & Brian Burns. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Justin Bieber; The Earls; Jennifer Maidman.
