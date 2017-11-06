Good & Bad Outings + Queer Life in Words & Music + global news!

Subtitle: The International LGBT Radio Magazine for the wk of 11-06-17

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Callie & Alex from "Outcasting"; Janet Mason; Jennifer Maidman.

Broadcast Restrictions: For non-profit use only.

Broadcast Advisory: No Advisories - program content screened and verified.

Summary: New releases bring novelized history and rhythmic revolution; queer teens confront careless outing, but "The Wizard Gets Outed" in a "Rainbow Minute"; Bermuda backtracks on marriage equality, Hong Kong challenges spousal rights, a D.C. federal court rejects Trump's military trans ban, a Kenyan official doubles down on ignorance, and more LGBTQ news from around the world!

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle & produced with Greg Gordon.

"NewsWrap" reporters: John Dyer V & Frances O'Brien; producer: Steve Pride. Correspondent: Gracie Goldin, produced by Judd Proctor & Brian Burns. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Add'l music: Justin Bieber; The Earls; Jennifer Maidman.

