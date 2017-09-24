Notes: Franco et L'OK Jazz “Testament”

Fela Ransome Kuti and Nigeria 70 “Wayo”

Fela Ransome Kuti and Nigeria 70 “This is Sad”

Burning Spear “People of the World”



U Roy and the Melodians “Version Galore”

U Roy “Words of Wisdom”

U Roy and the Techniques “My Girl”

Wailing Souls “Firehouse Rock”

Scientist “The Mummy's Shroud”

The Black Arks “Come Along”

The Upsetters “Curly Dub” (Curly Locks)

Congo Ashanti Roy “Look Before You Leap”

from Level Vibes (Sonic Boom 1984)



Congo Ashanti Roy “Tell them”

Yabby U “Homelessness”

The Heptones “Book of Rules”

from Original Soundtrack from the film ROCKERS



Joe Gibbs And The Professionals “Free The Children”

Ozomatli “Eres”

Hollie Cook “Looking for Real Love”

Hollie Cook “Angel Fire”

Dub Syndicate “Red Sea Version”

King Tubby and The Aggrovators “Dub Star”

Steel Pulse “Ku Klux Klan”

H.R. “It'll be Alright”

Esperanza Spalding “One”

Danzig “End of Time”

Dead Meadow “Rocky Mountain High”

Melody's Echo Chamber “Some Time Alone, Alone”

Portugal. the Man “Feel It Still”

Kurt Vile “Pretty Pimpin”

from B'lieve I'm Goin Down... (Matador 2015)

