While Western governments and media avert their eyes, there is a crisis brewing in already-troubled Kashmir. The top court of India is considering a case which would make it possible for outsiders to buy up land and businesses in Kashmir. Already there are a half-million Indian troops in the territory which has a legal right to self-determination. Trouble awaits.
Interview with Zafar Bangash
