Program Information
 Taylor Report 
 
 Interview
 Zafar Bangash, editor Crescent On-Line
 Anonymous  
While Western governments and media avert their eyes, there is a crisis brewing in already-troubled Kashmir. The top court of India is considering a case which would make it possible for outsiders to buy up land and businesses in Kashmir. Already there are a half-million Indian troops in the territory which has a legal right to self-determination. Trouble awaits.
00:10:00 English 2017-10-30
 Toronto, Ontario
