No Advisories - program content screened and verified.
1. Better Man - Dutchmassive ft. Median and Von Pea
2. Brown Sugar (Fine) - Mos Def ("Cavi")
3. Respect My Name - Termanology & Lil Fame
4. Rapper Shot - Superior ft. Don Streat, Termanology, Lil Fame & DJ Grazzhoppa
5. The Hatred - Snowgoons ft. Slaine, Singapore Kane & Lord Lhus
6. Guess Who's Back - Rakim
7. Mobb Of Steel - Mobb Deep ft. Big Noyd
8. Anti-Hero - Slaine vs. Termanology ft. Bun B and Everlast
9. Morning Shift - Lute
10. Old Quirky Places - Moka Only
11. Formation - Down Ta Erf (Mathematik)
12. Voltron - Jaysaun ft. Edo G. and Slaine
13. Three Kingz - Special Teamz
14. Deposit - Supreme Flows
15. Mobb Bosses (Prodigy Tribute) - Ty Nitty, Godfather Pt. 3, Nyce, Bynoe, Sam Scarfo & BlaQ Poet
16. Elevated Funk Levels (panning mix) - Jon Rogers
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 9PM EST WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 11PM EST - CFRC 101.9 FM, Kingston, Ontario