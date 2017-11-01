Summary: 1. Better Man - Dutchmassive ft. Median and Von Pea

2. Brown Sugar (Fine) - Mos Def ("Cavi")

3. Respect My Name - Termanology & Lil Fame

4. Rapper Shot - Superior ft. Don Streat, Termanology, Lil Fame & DJ Grazzhoppa

5. The Hatred - Snowgoons ft. Slaine, Singapore Kane & Lord Lhus

6. Guess Who's Back - Rakim

7. Mobb Of Steel - Mobb Deep ft. Big Noyd

8. Anti-Hero - Slaine vs. Termanology ft. Bun B and Everlast

9. Morning Shift - Lute

10. Old Quirky Places - Moka Only

11. Formation - Down Ta Erf (Mathematik)

12. Voltron - Jaysaun ft. Edo G. and Slaine

13. Three Kingz - Special Teamz

14. Deposit - Supreme Flows

15. Mobb Bosses (Prodigy Tribute) - Ty Nitty, Godfather Pt. 3, Nyce, Bynoe, Sam Scarfo & BlaQ Poet

16. Elevated Funk Levels (panning mix) - Jon Rogers