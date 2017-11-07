Some archive (>10 years old) programs are not reachable through the search engine. They can be found at www.radio4all.net/files/pub Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. Click on this bar to contribute, even a dollar helps.
 
Program Information
 Sea Change Radio 
 
 Weekly Program
 Sammy Roth
 Sea Change Radio  
With all the false claims about “fake news” and verifiable lies being proffered as facts by the president and others, it’s quite refreshing to be reminded that there is still some fantastic journalism taking place in this country. This week on Sea Change Radio, host Alex Wise speaks to Desert Sun energy reporter Sammy Roth about his investigative piece on the Imperial Irrigation District (IID). Roth’s work exposed deep conflicts of interest at this district, tucked away in a remote section of southeastern California. We talk about the dramatic impact Roth’s reporting has had at IID, and more generally about how good journalism can be a force for rapid social change.

  Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 English 2017-11-07
 San Francisco
  View Script
    
SammyRoth  00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(27MB) Mono		 10 Download File...
   