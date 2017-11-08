Notes: Harper’s Ferry National Park is located at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers in the easternmost corner of what is now West Virginia. This tiny national park, just over a square mile in size, is the location of the 1859 raid led by John Brown, a white abolitionist. Outraged by the sustained existence of slavery in southern United States, Brown and his armed supporters snuck across the river at night attempting to take over of the government arsenal, arm the nearby enslaved people and foment a revolt. Brown’s intended efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and resulted in his conviction for treason and death by hanging. Nonetheless, he foreshadowed the growing discontent of slavery that would lead to the civil war.



I joined Ranger George Best on October 12, 2017, for a tour and stories, which began at the 1848 now defunct armory amid background sounds of the rivers, railroads and other machinery He begins with a description of the Foundry, Harper’s Ferry largest building.



The books George Best recommends are: “A Walker's Guide to Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia,” by Dave Gilbert, “The Strange Story of Harper’s Ferry” by Joseph Berry, and “Harpers Ferry Under Fire” by Dennis Fryer.



