The first "Quick 30" minutes / second half of first hour of Rural War Room's four-hour weekly radio broadcast 10pm-2am central time from KABF 88.3 FM Little Rock, Arkansas; KAOS Radio Austin, Texas. Details on the international works of Rural War Room - Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Soundcloud, Google+, Tumblr, ReverbNation, SongKick. Buy albums by the RWR cyberband on iTunes & Amazon. http://www.RuralWarRoom.com @ruralwarroom - Click Series above for full archive
The Great Tire Fire Lighting
The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown - Fire Poem / Fire
The Mystery Trio - Willie Joe
Guava Batz - I'm On Fire
Georges Garvarentz - Panic Button
Garage A Trois - Bear No Hair
TriBeCaStan - Stoned Baby
The Inner Thumb - Citroens 'N' Sitars

